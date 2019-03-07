Astros' Josh James: Completes bullpen session
James (quadriceps) tossed a bullpen session Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
James' bullpen session comes approximately a week and a half after he first suffered the right quadriceps strain, an injury that manager A.J. Hinch said would take the right-hander out of the running for a rotation spot. While that still looks to be the case, James' ability to resume mound work in quick fashion suggests he's in little danger of being ready to fill a bullpen role by the time Opening Day rolls around. He may be asked to complete another bullpen over the weekend before he faces hitters in live batting practice or a simulated-game setting.
