Astros' Josh James: Continues playing catch
James (quadriceps) is still playing catch but has yet to resume running, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James suffered a strained right quad earlier in the week and was throwing off flat ground almost immediately, but won't gain clearance to throw off a mound until he can run. The 25-year-old could still return in time for Opening Day, but the injury did nix his chances to begin the season in the starting rotation.
