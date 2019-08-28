James (shoulder) will make a multi-inning, relief appearance for Triple-A Round Rock this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are optimistic this could be the final rehab appearance for James, who is expected to return to the majors Sept. 1 when rosters expand. James has made a couple of appearances thus far while on rehab, the most recent one coming Monday. "He was good," manager AJ Hinch said. "He was able to get through his inning and he feels good. Another calendar day and another achievement of getting another outing where he was pain-free. Obviously he's working on execution things - he was not perfect, but he was healthy which is really key for him."

