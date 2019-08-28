Astros' Josh James: Could return Sept. 1
James (shoulder) will make a multi-inning, relief appearance for Triple-A Round Rock this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros are optimistic this could be the final rehab appearance for James, who is expected to return to the majors Sept. 1 when rosters expand. James has made a couple of appearances thus far while on rehab, the most recent one coming Monday. "He was good," manager AJ Hinch said. "He was able to get through his inning and he feels good. Another calendar day and another achievement of getting another outing where he was pain-free. Obviously he's working on execution things - he was not perfect, but he was healthy which is really key for him."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...