James will start Saturday if Charlie Morton (shoulder) is not ready to pitch, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morton played catch Monday and will throw a bullpen session within the next couple of days in an effort to be ready to start Saturday. James had a stellar debut over the weekend, when he allowed three runs and struck out nine in a win. Manager A.J. Hinch is pleased that James held fastball his velocity all season and said the key for him going forward is to command his pitches and sharpen his changeup.

