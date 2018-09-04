James will start Saturday if Charlie Morton (shoulder) is not ready to pitch, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morton played catch Monday and will throw a bullpen session within the next couple of days in an effort to be ready to start Saturday. James had a stellar debut over the weekend, when he allowed three runs and struck out nine in a win. Manager A.J. Hinch is pleased that James held fastball his velocity all season and said the key for him going forward is to command his pitches and sharpen his changeup.