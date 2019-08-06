Astros' Josh James: Could throw off mound next week
James (shoulder) could be throwing off a mound next week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He has relocated to West Palm Beach to continue his rehab. General manager Jeff Luhnow said last week that the hope is for James to return to the big-league bullpen around mid-August, but it now seems more likely that he returns in late August if all goes according to plan. James had a pretty rough start to the season as he transitioned to a full-time relief role in the majors, but he has a 3.68 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 36.2 innings (28 games) since May 1.
