Astros' Josh James: Dealing with hip discomfort
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Manager Dusty Baker described James's injury as "left hip discomfort" following Thursday's win over Colorado, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James appeared to suffer the injury while fielding the final out of the sixth inning. A timetable for how long James will be out has yet to be established.
