James was removed from Wednesday's 14-inning loss to the Brewers with lat tightness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James struck out the side during the 11th inning and may have returned for another frame after throwing only 13 pitches, but showed a bit of discomfort on the mound and made his exit. The 26-year-old downplayed the injury after the game and will have Thursday's scheduled off day to recover before this weekend's series versus the Blue Jays.