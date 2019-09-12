James (5-1) allowed four runs on three hits and failed to retire a batter, taking the loss against Oakland on Wednesday.

James had pitched well since his return from the injured list, striking out 10 over four innings in three relief appearances. He looked like an answer to the team's quest for bullpen stability, but that faded away with Wednesday's outing. When he's right, James' fastball/slider combo can miss many bats, but none of his 14 offerings were swung upon and missed as deception and command were not present.