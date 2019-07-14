Astros' Josh James: Earns fourth win
James (4-0) pitched two scoreless relief innings and struck out four to pick up the win Saturday against the Rangers.
The four punchouts gives James 76 strikeouts over 47.2 innings (14.3 K/9). The Astros and Rangers engaged in a second straight game that featured multiple lead changes, putting James in a position for a decision. He worked the ninth and 10th innings for the 10th scoreless outing over his last 13 appearances. That seems like effective pitching, but the 26-year-old right-hander has been touched for a 4.20 ERA during that run. When James fails, he tends to fail epically.
