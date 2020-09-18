James allowed one hit and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his third hold in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

James still has an ugly 8.22 ERA, but the right-handed flamethrower has not allowed a run over his last three appearances. He's struck out five without a walk over four innings during the streak. The Astros' bullpen has battled injuries and inconsistency, particularly among the rookies forced into prominent roles, so it would be a boost if James has righted himself after a shaky start.