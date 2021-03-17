Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that James (hip) recently experienced a "physical setback," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Baker didn't elaborate on what has stunted James' recovery from offseason left hip surgery, but the skipper noted that the right-hander has not yet arrived in camp. James is expected to clear COVID-19 intake testing protocols soon, so the Astros should be able to provide more clarity on where he stands in his recovery from surgery once team trainers have a chance to re-evaluate him. Baker said at the start of spring training that James wasn't considered a candidate for the 60-day injured list, but the Astros' stance may have changed since James has yet to resuming work out in front of the team a month later.