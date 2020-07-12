Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he expects James (personal) to report to summer camp within the next couple of days, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

James' arrival at camp has been delayed while he tends to a personal matter, putting him behind his fellow starting pitchers as Opening Day approaches. Assuming James is back in the fold within the next few days, he should still be in decent position to emerge from camp with a back-end spot in the rotation, especially with Jose Urquidy (undisclosed) having yet to report. Due to his late start to summer camp, James is likely to face a restricted pitch count in his first start of 2020.