Astros' Josh James: Fails first Coors Field test
James surrendered five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of relief Tuesday in the Astros' 9-8 win over the Rockies.
Though starter Jose Urquidy lasted just 3.2 innings before getting pulled in his MLB debut, James still entered the contest with Houston holding a 5-3 lead. James squandered that advantaged in the bottom of the fifth, allowing five consecutive baserunners before snuffing out the threat, but not before the Rockies had already scored four times. The Houston offense was able to bail James out and spare him a loss, but the poor showing won't help his efforts to gain a more prominent role in the bullpen or receive serious consideration for a rotation spot coming out of the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...