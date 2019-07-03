James surrendered five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of relief Tuesday in the Astros' 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Though starter Jose Urquidy lasted just 3.2 innings before getting pulled in his MLB debut, James still entered the contest with Houston holding a 5-3 lead. James squandered that advantaged in the bottom of the fifth, allowing five consecutive baserunners before snuffing out the threat, but not before the Rockies had already scored four times. The Houston offense was able to bail James out and spare him a loss, but the poor showing won't help his efforts to gain a more prominent role in the bullpen or receive serious consideration for a rotation spot coming out of the All-Star break.