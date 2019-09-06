James (5-0) allowed one run and struck out five over two innings to pick up the win in extra innings over Seattle on Thursday.

James, who entered to start the 12th inning and ceded a home run to Kyle Seager, was spared the loss when rookie Kyle Tucker tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. He then dominated the Mariners in the 13th, fanning all three batters, putting him in place for the win when Michael Brantley hit a two-run, walkoff homer. Since returning from the injured list, James has fanned eight and walked two over three innings. If he can maintain consistent command, James has the high-velocity fastball to be a bullpen weapon for the Astros.