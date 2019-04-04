Astros' Josh James: Fans four in mop-up duty
James allowed one run on two hits and struck out four over two innings in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.
James cleaned up the final innings of another listless performance by Houston's offense, which wasted another fine effort by a starter. The young right-hander has made three appearances out of the Astros' pen, striking out nine in five innings. Houston's doldrums are not expected to last, so the need for James' length, which has produced a significant strikeout rate, should not be as acute.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...