James allowed one run on two hits and struck out four over two innings in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

James cleaned up the final innings of another listless performance by Houston's offense, which wasted another fine effort by a starter. The young right-hander has made three appearances out of the Astros' pen, striking out nine in five innings. Houston's doldrums are not expected to last, so the need for James' length, which has produced a significant strikeout rate, should not be as acute.