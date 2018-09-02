James didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out nine.

The 25-year-old showed the same strikeout stuff in his big-league debut that he had in Double-A and Triple-A this year, but James was still in line for the loss before the Astros erupted for five runs in the eighth inning. He's expected to shift to the bullpen once Charlie Morton (shoulder) is ready to return, but James could get a spot start or two in September once the team locks up a postseason spot and looks to give pitchers like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole some extra rest before the playoffs.