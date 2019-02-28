Astros' Josh James: Gets in flat-ground work
James (quadriceps) was able to throw off flat ground Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
James' ability to do any activity a day after being diagnosed with a right quad strain suggests his injury isn't overly severe, but the setback is significant enough to remove him from consideration for an Opening Day rotation spot. Though the hard-throwing righty won't have sufficient time to build up to a starter's workload before the start of the season, his arm could be conditioned enough to handle relief work for the big club if Houston views him as an upgrade over the other pitchers competing for one of the final bullpen jobs.
