James (hamstring) returned to Houston to be looked at by the club's medical staff after being hit by a line drive during his July 16 rehab outing, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James had to exit the outing after just one inning and nine pitches, and he has not pitched since. The club will likely determine whether he needs to further pause his rehab stint after he's looked at by doctors Tuesday, and for the time being it seems likely that his activation will be pushed back to at least next week.