James threw 64 pitches during an intrasquad game Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James made his first summer camp start since joining the team, after he was away attending the birth of his daughter. As indicated upon his return and evidenced by the 64 pitches he threw Thursday, James kept his arm in shape while away from the team. "I felt like I did a lot of good things today. There's a couple of pitches I wish I could have gotten back," said the right-hander. "There are some things I wish I would have been able to do a little bit better with command at times. First time out in a game setting for me in a long time, I thought I threw really well." Thursday's session suggests he'll be ready to take the ball as Houston's No. 4 starter when the regular season starts.