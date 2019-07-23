James was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore shoulder Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James' fastball velocity dropped significantly in his most recent appearance Sunday against the Rangers, and an injury was unsurprisingly to blame. The severity of the problem isn't entirely clear, but he'll sit for at least 10 days. Cy Sneed was called up to take his place in the bullpen.

