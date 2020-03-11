Astros' Josh James: Hits first spring hurdle
James allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Braves.
James had been brilliant through his first two spring appearances but faced a challenge in his third. The walks, a bane during his career, were the first permitted in Grapefruit League action. Despite the results, James likely has the inside track on the No. 5 spot in the rotation. With Justin Verlander's lat injury popping up over the weekend, the Astros are looking for two starters, so James appears to be ticketed for the rotation come Opening Day.
