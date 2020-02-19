Astros pitching coach Brent Strom said Tuesday that James is one of three legitimate candidates for the No. 5 starter spot, along with Austin Pruitt and Framber Valdez, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

All but one of James' 49 appearances with Houston last season came out of the bullpen, and it looked like the ship might have sailed on him as a starter entering his age-27 season. However, the organization "completely revamped" James' delivery in the offseason, per Rome, and the Astros hope those changes lead to improved command. The right-hander has an electric arm and has flashed a big strikeout punch; he easily has the highest upside among the candidates Strom named.