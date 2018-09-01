James had his contract purchased by the Astros prior to Saturday's start against the Angels.

James will make his major-league debut against the Angels, but may get shifted to the bullpen if Charlie Morton (shoulder) is able to return as scheduled. The 25-year-old had a 3.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 133:39 K:BB in 17 starts with Triple-A Fresno this seaosn.