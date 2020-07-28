James allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five over three innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Mariners.

James needed 75 pitches to get through three innings, and only 39 of them were strikes. In 2019, James pitched to a 4.70 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 61.1 innings in a relief role. The Astros' rotation is looking sparse with Justin Verlander (forearm) unavailable, so James may be needed to help fill the void. The 27-year-old right-hander's next start is expected to come Sunday on the road versus the Angels.