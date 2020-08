James was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left hip discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was lifted from Thursday's contest after suffering the injury while fielding a grounder, and he'll require at least 10 days to recover. James will be eligible to be activated for the Sept. 1 versus Texas, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by then. Michael Brantley (quadriceps) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.