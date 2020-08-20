James exited Thursday's game against the Rockies with an apparent left leg injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James was fielding a ground ball for the final out of the sixth inning Thursday, but he appeared to suffer a left leg injury in the process and was in considerable pain. The right-hander had to be helped off the field by trainers to end the inning and was replaced in the bottom of the seventh inning. James was relatively effective prior to the injury as he allowed one run on three hits and one walk over one inning, and he reached 100 mph on his final pitch. However, it's unclear when he'll be able to take the mound again.