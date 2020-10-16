James left Thursday's game against the Rays in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James got the final out of the seventh before coming out for the eighth. He allowed a game-tying home run to Ji-Man Choi and then retired the next two batters before appearing to have a limp. Ryan Pressly, who was likely to enter the game in the ninth inning, got the final out of the eighth. It's not yet clear if James will be available should the series extend beyond Thursday.