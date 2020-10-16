James left Thursday's win over the Rays in the eighth inning with back tightness according to manager Dusty Baker, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James got the final out of the seventh before coming out for the eighth. He allowed a game-tying home run to Ji-Man Choi and then retired the next two batters before exiting with trainers. Ryan Pressly, who was likely to enter the game in the ninth inning, got the final out of the eighth. Baker confirmed after the game that James's back tightened up, but did not discuss the reliever's availability for the remainder of the series.