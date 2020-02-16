James threw a bullpen session Friday from a full windup, indicating the Astros plan to stretch him out as a starter this spring, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James entered spring training last year as a candidate to start, but a right quadriceps injury put the kibosh on those plans. He eventually won a job as a reliever, a role in which he often pitched from the stretch. "Right now, I'm not feeling too comfortable out of the windup because I've been primarily in the stretch, especially being a reliever all year last year, so just some stuff to work out of the windup to get comfortable," he said. The right-hander's high-velocity fastball was in full effect in 2019, when he posted 14.7 K/9, whiffing batters at a healthy 37.6 percent clip, including a 16.2 swinging-strike percentage. Trimming his walk rate (5.1 BB/9) will be one order for business, as they became problematic due to an elevated home run rate (1.5 HR/9).