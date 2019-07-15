The Astros identified an adjustment to James' delivery which has produced significant improvement over the last four games, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James had a dominant outing Saturday when he struck out four over two innings to earn his fourth win of the season. Since a four-run debacle in Colorado on July 2, he's struck out 10 with a 1.80 ERA over five innings. "This is like three or four outings in a row for him that he's been very dominant," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "[The adjustment's] got him downhill a little bit. When he's exerting that much energy downhill and the fastball's jumping like that, and his secondary stuff is really good, and he pitches ahead, he's really hard to hit." James will serve as the opener for Monday's game against the Angels.