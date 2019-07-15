Astros' Josh James: Makes adjustment in delivery
The Astros identified an adjustment to James' delivery which has produced significant improvement over the last four games, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James had a dominant outing Saturday when he struck out four over two innings to earn his fourth win of the season. Since a four-run debacle in Colorado on July 2, he's struck out 10 with a 1.80 ERA over five innings. "This is like three or four outings in a row for him that he's been very dominant," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "[The adjustment's] got him downhill a little bit. When he's exerting that much energy downhill and the fastball's jumping like that, and his secondary stuff is really good, and he pitches ahead, he's really hard to hit." James will serve as the opener for Monday's game against the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.