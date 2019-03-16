Astros' Josh James: Makes spring debut
James (quadriceps) allowed a hit and walked one in a scoreless inning Saturday against Philadelphia.
James made his spring debut after being derailed by a strained right quadriceps muscle early in camp. His velocity lived in the mid-90s and occasionally reached the high-90s, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros plan to give him more innings in his next outing, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports. The injury dashed James' chance to claim a rotation spot but the possibility of serving as a reliever has been discussed. If he doesn't make the Opening Day roster in the bullpen, James will be a starter in the minor leagues, so manager AJ Hinch needs to get him stretched out a bit. "We think [James] is a starter this season at some point," Hinch said. "And in order to do that, I'm going to have to not fall into the trap of only using him in one-inning outings."
