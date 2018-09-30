Astros' Josh James: Misses out on final start
James won't start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Orioles with Charlie Morton (personal/shoulder) in line to receive the nod, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Morton's availability this weekend was something of a question mark after he recently battled shoulder discomfort before leaving the team to witness the birth of his child. The right-hander rejoined the squad Saturday apparently in better health, so he'll take the hill for what's expected to be an abbreviated start as he looks to stay fresh in advance of the postseason. Because Morton won't handle a starter's workload, James and/or Framber Valdez could both be summoned for multiple innings out of the bullpen as both rookies look to make one last case for a spot on the postseason roster.
