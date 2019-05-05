James (back) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning in relief Saturday in the Astros' 14-2 win over the Angels.

James had dealt with some minor discomfort in his previous outing Tuesday in Minnesota, but he progressed enough to make the trip with the Astros to Mexico for the two-game weekend series in Monterrey. The Astros were able to ease James back into their bullpen with a low-leverage appearance in a blowout. With no apparent complications during that outing, James could gradually work his way up the bullpen pecking order.