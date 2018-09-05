Astros' Josh James: Moves to bullpen
James will transition to a relief role and will be available out of the bullpen starting Friday in Boston, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
After having his contract selected by Houston this past weekend, James made a spot start Saturday against the Angels in place of Charlie Morton (shoulder). Now that Morton is set for activated from the DL prior to his start versus the Red Sox on Saturday, James will shift over to a middle-relief role after being utilized as a starter for Triple-A Fresno since May. During his first taste of the big leagues against Los Angeles last weekend, James allowed three home runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine in five innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...