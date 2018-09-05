James will transition to a relief role and will be available out of the bullpen starting Friday in Boston, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After having his contract selected by Houston this past weekend, James made a spot start Saturday against the Angels in place of Charlie Morton (shoulder). Now that Morton is set for activated from the DL prior to his start versus the Red Sox on Saturday, James will shift over to a middle-relief role after being utilized as a starter for Triple-A Fresno since May. During his first taste of the big leagues against Los Angeles last weekend, James allowed three home runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine in five innings.