Astros' Josh James: Named org's pitcher of year
James was named the Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Houston organization, Reid Laymance of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old James came out of nowhere, riding a breakout campaign at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno into an impact role in the Astros bullpen. He limited opponents to a .191 batting average and posted a 3.23 ERA with a gaudy 171 strikeouts over 114.1 innings. His work in the majors -- 2.81 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 16 innings -- puts him in the mix for a spot on the postseason roster as a reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...