Manager Dusty Baker said James (hip) isn't being considered for the 60-day injured list since the team expects the pitcher to return in a shorter time frame, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 months after undergoing hip surgery in October, and he appears to be on track with the front end of that recovery timeline. James isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but it's possible he only ends up missing the first few weeks of the season.