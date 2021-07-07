Manager Dusty baker said Wednesday that it's "safe to assume" James (hamstring) won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James began a rehab assignment with Low-A Fayetteville on June 25 and later moved his rehab to Triple-A Sugar Land last Sunday. It sounds like the right-hander will require at least a couple more rehab outings before being activated, as he most likely won't return to the Astros' bullpen during the five remaining games before the All-Star break. With that being said, James should have a strong chance of being reinstated when the club returns to action July 16.