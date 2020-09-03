James (hip) is throwing off flat ground but has not advanced to mound work, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like James is particularly close to returning to game action, and with a little over three weeks remaining in the regular season, it would not be surprising if he does not return this season. James came into the year as a potential high-strikeout starting pitcher who was looking to finally grab hold of one of Houston's rotation spots, but he gave up seven runs while walking 11 batters in six innings (two starts) before moving to the bullpen.