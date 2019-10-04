Play

James is on the Astros' playoff roster.

James recorded an excellent 37.6 percent strikeout rate this season, though that came with a 13.2 percent walk rate and a 4.70 ERA. Still, it's enough to early him a role in the bullpen for the first round of the playoffs. James average 3.8 outs per appearance this season and could pitch multiple innings should any of the Astros' aces unexpectedly falter.

