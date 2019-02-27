Manager AJ Hinch announced Wednesday that James strained his right quadriceps and is "not part of the mix right now" for a spot in the Astros' Opening Day rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

An under-the-radar prospect heading into 2018, James turned heads while piling up 171 strikeouts over 114.1 innings between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno to earn a promotion to the big leagues in September. He promptly shined in three spot starts with Houston down the stretch and looked to have a leg up on the fifth starter's role, but the injury will now prevent him from staking his claim to the gig in Grapefruit League action. Hinch said he's still hopeful that James will be ready in time for Opening Day to contribute meaningful innings out of the bullpen, but his removal from consideration for the rotation puts a significant cramp on his fantasy outlook. Brad Peacock, Framber Valdez, Brady Rodgers, Rogelio Armenteros and Cionel Pere are the remaining candidates for the final spot in the big-league rotation.