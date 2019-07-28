General manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that he expects James (shoulder) to remain on the 10-day injured list until around mid-August, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James was diagnosed with a sore shoulder and moved to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, two days after he saw his velocity drop off dramatically during a relief appearance against the Rangers. While it doesn't sound like James is dealing with any structural issues with his arm, he'll nonetheless need some extra time to rest up before resuming a throwing program. Houston should be able to pinpoint a more specific target date for James' return from the IL once he starts throwing off a mound again.