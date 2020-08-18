James walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Monday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

James is back in the bullpen after a shaky two starts to open the season. He's adjusting to life as a reliever and has earned holds in two consecutive outings. James, who still harbors the belief that he's a starter, continues to mix all four of his pitches as a reliever, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. James relies heavily on the fastball, which he's thrown 59 percent of the time, and the slider (24 percent). In shorter bullpen outings, his devastating fastball velocity has ticked up.