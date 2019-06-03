James (3-0) struck out three over two innings to earn the victory in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

It hasn't always been pretty for James, whose 4.78 ERA can attest, but the 26-year-old with a live fastball racks up the strikeouts. The three he rung up Sunday gives him 49 over 32 innings (13.8 K/9).