James was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Opening Day in 2022, and he posted a lackluster 7.59 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 21.1 innings over 23 appearances in the minors to begin the year. However, he'll be sidelined for at least two months after being placed on the 60-day IL. It's not yet clear when the Astros expect James to return.