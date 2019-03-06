Astros' Josh James: Plans to run Wednesday
James said he would do some running Wednesday to test out his injured right quadriceps, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James added that he remains on schedule in his recovery from the injury, but he won't be able to resume mound work until he's completely pain-free while running. If James reports no ill effects during his initial agility testing Wednesday, he could progress to throwing off flat ground before advancing to a bullpen session. Houston hasn't ruled James out from cracking the Opening Day roster, but he won't have enough time to build up his arm for a rotation role.
