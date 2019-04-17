James struck out three, walked one and hit a batter over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Athletics.

James has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, so this low-leverage outing represents a rebound for the 25-year-old. He entered Tuesday having allowed three home runs, seven runs, five hits and five walks over his previous four outings. The right-hander is being challenged to harness his fastball and will continue that process in similar low-risk situations. James has whiffed 14 batters over 10 innings (12.6 K/9).