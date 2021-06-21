James (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Fayetteville this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James has been sidelined since the start of the season while he's recovered from surgery on his left hip that he underwent in October of 2020. The right-hander encountered several setbacks in his rehab, including a hamstring issue in mid-June. It's not yet clear when James could return to Houston's bullpen, but his rehab stint is a significant step in the right direction.