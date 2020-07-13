James (personal) reported to Astros camp Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
A family matter had kept the righty out of the early part of camp. He was considered to be in contention for a rotation spot this year, though it would be a surprise to see him handle a true starter's workload right away due to his abbreviated buildup period even if he does indeed wind up in the rotation. All but one of his 49 appearances last season came out of the bullpen. His 4.70 ERA wasn't impressive, and his 13.2 percent walk rate was quite poor, but his 37.6 percent strikeout rate hinted at his considerable potential.