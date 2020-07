James was scratched from scheduled start in an exhibition game against the Royals on Tuesday due to potential adverse weather conditions, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was reticent to allow James to pitch and only get in a couple of innings due to rain, so the manager scratched the flame-throwing right-hander. James will pitch a simulated game Wednesday in preparation for a scheduled start at home next Monday against the Mariners.