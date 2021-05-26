The Astros placed James (hip) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The transaction makes James ineligible to rejoin the active roster until May 31, but Houston likely wasn't counting on the right-hander being available before June anyway. Per McTaggart, general manager James Click said that James has resumed throwing off a mound at the Astros' spring facility in Florida, and the 28-year-old is likely a couple weeks away from being ready to pitch in the big leagues. Though he struggled to the tune of a 7.27 ERA in 2020, the righty boasts overpowering stuff and could re-emerge as an effective pitcher once again if he manages to reduce his alarming walk rate.